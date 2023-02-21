Register for Second Annual Mill Creek Middle Show Choir Summer Camp

Do you have a student who loves to perform? Don’t miss the opportunity to attend the second annual Mill Creek Middle Show Choir Summer Camp.

Open to rising fourth through twelfth graders, the camp will teach students how to display exceptional showmanship and stage presence as they strengthen their performance skills through song and dance. The camp will run June 26-30 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To register, fill out the online form. Early bird registration is open until March 31 and costs $200 per camper. After March 31, the price will increase to $250 per camper. Email MCMS choir director Toni Travis for more information.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS