Register for Page High’s Musical Theater Camp

Page High theater is taking students to the swamp during its Musical Theater Summer Camp.

On July 6-11, rising sixth through ninth graders are invited to attend the camp from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Throughout the week, students will learn and rehearse Shrek Jr. the Musical to perform on Saturday, July 11, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Families may register their students online for $391.70 per camper. All registrants receive two complimentary tickets to each performance, and additional tickets may be purchased for $5 at the door.

Reach out to Page High theater director Donovan Hughes with questions.

Source: WCS

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