Home Kids & Family Register for Page High’s Musical Theater Camp

Register for Page High’s Musical Theater Camp

By
Michael Carpenter
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Page High theater is taking students to the swamp during its Musical Theater Summer Camp.
Page High theater is taking students to the swamp during its Musical Theater Summer Camp.

Page High theater is taking students to the swamp during its Musical Theater Summer Camp.

On July 6-11, rising sixth through ninth graders are invited to attend the camp from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Throughout the week, students will learn and rehearse Shrek Jr. the Musical to perform on Saturday, July 11, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Families may register their students online for $391.70 per camper. All registrants receive two complimentary tickets to each performance, and additional tickets may be purchased for $5 at the door.

Reach out to Page High theater director Donovan Hughes with questions.

Source: WCS
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