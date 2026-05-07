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Register for Musical Theater Camp at Brentwood High

By
Michael Carpenter
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Photo from WCS

Brentwood High theater is taking students to the Big Blue World during its Musical Theater Summer Camp.

On June 22-26, rising second through sixth graders are invited to attend the camp from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Throughout the week, students will learn and rehearse Finding Nemo, Kids for a final performance that will take place at the end of the week.

Campers will explore acting skills, singing and fun activities. Families may register their student online for $350 per child.

Reach out to Brentwood High theater director Kaleb Stone with questions.

Source: WCS
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