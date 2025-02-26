Rising first through twelfth graders can now register for Mill Creek Middle’s Show Choir Camp June 23-27.

The session for first through sixth graders will take place from 8 a.m. until noon, and the session for seventh through twelfth graders will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each age group will learn dance, vocal and performance skills and, at the end of the week, perform a complete show.

Early bird registration is open through March 14 and costs $175 per camper. After March 14, the cost will be $200 per camper. To register, visit the camp’s website.

For more information, email MCMS choir director Toni Travis. Mill Creek Middle is located at 200 York Trail in Nolensville.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email