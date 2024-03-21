Register for IHS Young Actors Yearly Camp

March 19, 2024 – Aspiring Broadway actors, the Independence High theater department has the perfect summer camp for you.

On July 8-12, the annual Young Actors Yearly (YAY) Camp will teach rising kindergarten through eighth graders about costuming, makeup, musical theater and more. The cost per camper is $225, with a $25 discount for siblings.

To register, fill out the online form. The camp will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. At the end of the week, all campers will participate in a special public performance.

Email IHS theater director Becky Williams for more information or with questions.

