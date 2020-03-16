Register for Heritage Elementary’s Encore Camp

It’s never too early to start thinking about summer plans, and Heritage Elementary’s summer Encore Camp is taking registrations.

With returning favorites like All-Star Sports and Chocolate Extravaganza as well as exciting new classes, students are in for a treat. Encore Camp is open to students who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade by the end of the 2019-20 school year.

The camp runs June 8-12 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Students will attend five classes each day, and class enrollment is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Encore Camp costs $125 plus a registration fee of $40.

Class descriptions, registration instructions and camp information is available on the Heritage Elementary website. The registration deadline is March 31.