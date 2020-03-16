Register for Heritage Elementary’s Encore Camp
Photo from WCS

It’s never too early to start thinking about summer plans, and Heritage Elementary’s summer Encore Camp is taking registrations.

With returning favorites like All-Star Sports and Chocolate Extravaganza as well as exciting new classes, students are in for a treat. Encore Camp is open to students who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade by the end of the 2019-20 school year.

The camp runs June 8-12 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Students will attend five classes each day, and class enrollment is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Encore Camp costs $125 plus a registration fee of $40.

Class descriptions, registration instructions and camp information is available on the Heritage Elementary website. The registration deadline is March 31.

