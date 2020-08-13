Register for Free “Paying for College” Webinars

Not sure where to start when it comes to college financial aid?

Now until September 3, a Paying for College webinar will be presented four times per day. This is in lieu of the yearly in-person presentation.

“Williamson County high schools offer financial aid nights this time of year to familiarize students and parents with the many financial aid opportunities available to pay for college,” said WCS High School Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell. “Because of the current COVID-19 crisis, the THEC and the Student Assistance Corporation will be presenting webinars over the next few weeks to offer important information about funding a college education. These webinars will provide a thorough and convenient discussion of financial aid options. Juniors and seniors and their families who intend to go to college would benefit greatly from participating.”

During the webinar, information about the HOPE Scholarship, the TN Promise, FAFSA and more will be shared. Participants can access information on all available programs through the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) website.

To attend a webinar, families must register on the THEC Outreach Virtual Presentations page. The webinars are free to attend.