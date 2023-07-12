Register for Fall 2023 EWLP Classes

Families of elementary students may now register for fall Elementary World Language Program (EWLP) classes.

EWLP classes give students a foundation for world language study while encouraging communication. The program nurtures speaking and listening skills while also helping students develop an appreciation of other cultures and customs.

Only Spanish classes will be offered during the 2023 fall semester. Students will attend one, one-hour class for 12 weeks starting the week of August 21 and running through the week of November 13. There are morning and afternoon classes available. Morning classes begin at 7:30 a.m., and afternoon classes begin at 3:45 p.m.

Registration costs $100 per student. For more information and to register, visit the EWLP page on the district website.

