Register for Early Childhood Peer Program

Parents may now register their three, four and five-year-old children to be Early Childhood Peer Program mentors for the 2021-22 school year.

The Early Childhood Peer Program integrates students with disabilities with their typically-developing peers in order to teach foundational skills through the use of play, movement, music and other activities. The program also focuses on pre-academic, motor, language, social and adaptive skills.

To be eligible for the program, peers must live in Williamson County Schools zones. They are not eligible for bus services and will need to be transported to school. Currently, there are eight schools with an Early Childhood Peer Program: Bethesda Elementary, Crockett Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Jordan Elementary, Longview Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Pearre Creek Elementary and Scales Elementary.

Classes begin Monday, August 16, 2021 and will take place Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Parents may choose between an 8:50 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. class or a 12:50 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. class. There is no cost to become a peer mentor. This is not an application for the district’s Pre-Kindergarten program.

To apply, visit the Early Childhood Peer Program of the WCS website. Teacher contacts at each of the eight schools are also listed on that page.