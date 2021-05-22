Register for CCTE Tech Summer Camp

An upcoming summer camp will give rising seventh and eighth grade students the opportunity to learn about unmanned aerial systems, coding and more.

The College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Tech Camp is a two-day camp that will introduce students to unique career paths. Space is extremely limited, and only the first 30 students will be accepted.

To register, complete the form and make any payments through WCS Online School Payments. It costs $50 per student to attend the camp, which includes lunch each day and a t-shirt. The deadline to apply is May 31.

Eligible applicants will be notified and given additional information to prepare for the camp. For more information, email WCS Career Coordinator and Strategic Partnership Liaison Paula Chilton.