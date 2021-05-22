Register for CCTE Tech Summer Camp

From WCS inFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-
The College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Tech Camp

An upcoming summer camp will give rising seventh and eighth grade students the opportunity to learn about unmanned aerial systems, coding and more.

The College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Tech Camp is a two-day camp that will introduce students to unique career paths. Space is extremely limited, and only the first 30 students will be accepted.

To register, complete the form and make any payments through WCS Online School Payments. It costs $50 per student to attend the camp, which includes lunch each day and a t-shirt. The deadline to apply is May 31.

Eligible applicants will be notified and given additional information to prepare for the camp. For more information, email WCS Career Coordinator and Strategic Partnership Liaison Paula Chilton.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here