Regal Cinemas Owner Considers Closing All U.S. Theatres

Regal Cinemas just reopened after an extended closure due to COVID-19 and now they may be closing again, reports WKRN.

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas says it’s considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

Via Facebook, Cineworld stated, “We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made, we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can.”

While Regal Cinemas have reopened in some cities across the US, they remain closed in New York and Los Angeles.

In addition to the James Bond movie release delayed to 2021, Universal and Walt Disney have chosen to delay the release of new movie titles like “Candyman” and “Black Widow” until next year.

Cineworld Group PLC owns 543 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 128 Cineworld venues in the U.K. and Ireland.

There are several Regal Cinemas in the area-Opry Mills, 100 Hundred Oaks, and The Mall at Green Hills.