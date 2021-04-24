Refreshing Springtime Drinks at Brentwood Place

By
Williamson Source
-
Chill Spot
Chill Spot

The weather is warming up which means school is winding down, we have longer days and are able to enjoy more time spent outside. It also means that it’s time for our beloved warm weather drinks. The Chill Spot and Smoothie King have you covered when it comes to familiar classics and will even help you to discover a few new favorites. We have picked some of the best springtime drinks to try out from each shop that we know will brighten your already sunny days.

The Chill Spot

Brentwood Place Shopping Center
330 Franklin Rd, #908D Brentwood, TN 37027
https://www.chillspotnashville.com/

The Chill Spot offers a unique style drink called the Bubble Tea. Bubble Teas are cold, frothy teas made with tea, sweetened milk and other flavorings. Sweet pearls, made from tapioca, are added to give it that “bubble” look. If you are unable to consume dairy, The Chill Spot also provides coconut and soy options. You can customize your own Bubble Tea or try one of their recipes. You will also find fruit teas and chillers here, all of which can be mixed and matched to create your personalized favorite combinations.

Flavors We Think You’ll Love

  • Rose Vanilla Chiller with Rose Popping Boba
  • Vanilla Coffee with Chocolate Boba
  • Lemon Lavender Chiller with Boba
  • Lychee Fruit Tea with Boba

Bursting with flavor, all of The Chill Spot’s drink options will offer a cool, refreshing break to your springtime day.

Smoothie King

Brentwood Place Shopping Center
330 Franklin Rd, #102A Brentwood, TN 37027
https://locations.smoothieking.com

Smoothie King is known for providing healthy smoothies that taste delicious. These smoothies can offer the perfect warm weather treat while still offering something healthy. They offer 5 blends of smoothies: Get Fit, Stay Slim, Be Well, Take a Break and Kids blends. Each serving a purpose to fit your dietary goals. You can also design your own smoothie by choosing your base and flavors for blending.

Flavors We Think You’ll Love

  • Get Fit Blend – Peanut Power Plus Strawberry. This includes bananas, strawberries, peanut butter, dates, nonfat milk, protein blend and turbinado.
  • Stay Slim – Lean1 Pineapple Mango. This includes pineapples, mangos, apple pineapple juice blend and Lean1 vanilla protein.
  • Be Well – Immune Builder Veggie Superfood. This includes organic kale, spinach and carrots. In addition to bananas, dates, electrolyte blend, apple pineapple juice blend and Immune Support Enhancer.
  • Take a Break – Coffee D-Lite Mocha. This includes cold brew coffee, nonfat milk, turbinado, dairy whey blend, 100% cocoa and vanilla frozen yogurt.
  • Kids Blends – CW Jr. This includes bananas, strawberries, papaya juice blend and a multivitamin enhancer.

Smoothie King offers so many other smoothie flavors to accommodate anyone’s favorite flavor profile. It is a great Springtime treat that feels indulgent but offers nutrition.

For a full list of Brentwood Place businesses, click here. The Brentwood Place Shopping Center is located at 330 Franklin Rd in Brentwood, TN.

