Refine Men’s Salon is Temporarily Closed and Reopening January 1st

Refine Men’s Salon has been a proud part of the Cool Springs business arena since early 2015. We have always been proud of our high quality of service, our attention to detail, and our customer service. Over the years we have worked to earn a loyal base of clients who seem more like family than customers.

On Saturday, December 19th, we closed one chapter – and our doors – at the McEwen location for the last time. It has been our pleasure to serve you with haircuts, coloring, straight razor shaves, and more. The good news is, the talented stylists who you’ve come to trust will continue to provide great service for men in the Franklin/Cool Springs area.

What’s Next for the Refine Team?

Longtime Refine team members Ashley and Julie have loved the Refine Brand from day one! They are elated to carry on Refine Men’s Salon in their own location as co-owners. They plan to keep the same Refine quality with the same relaxed ambiance, adding a few tweaks to make the brand their own! They look forward to seeing everyone at their new storefront location at:

330 Mayfield Dr Suite106

Franklin, TN 37067

Call 615-219-0188 or Book Online

The new Refine Men’s Salon is located off Carothers Parkway at the old Puffy Muffin location. Look for the Refine name and signage on the storefront windows!

Sharon has been a loyal member of the Refine team for several years, where she has developed a strong following of loyal clients. Her clients are like family and they all love her sense of humor, the fact that she can do or fix almost anything, and her ability to tell stories that make you think you were there. Sharon can be found at 330 Mayfield Drive Suite 109 or reached at 270-794-2915.

Thank You… And, Here’s to 2021!

As Sharon, Ashley, and Julie make their moves to new locations, we all look forward to new experiences, new clients (in addition to all of our current ones) and a renewed sense of purpose. 2021 will be the best year yet!

Thank you for your support throughout the last five years, and we wish you the happiest of holidays! For more information, contact Refine Men’s Salon or call 615-219-0188.

