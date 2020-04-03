Reese Witherspoon
photo from Draper James Facebook

Draper James, Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand, is offering a free dress to teachers.

Via Facebook, Draper James writes:

“Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children.To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.”

In order to receive the dress, you must complete a form here before Sunday, April 5th at 11:59PM ET, and Draper Jameswill be in touch next week on Tuesday, April 7th with more details on how to redeem your new dress. (Offer valid while supplies last.)

