Rediscover Your Naturally Beautiful Skin with a Chemical Peel

You have beautiful skin. Maybe you don’t always feel that way or see it in the mirror, but you do. It just might be hiding. At A Moment’s Peace, we are proud to offer a variety of chemical peels customized to your skin type and needs. A chemical peel can help you rediscover and reveal the beautiful skin hiding just beneath the surface. If you are curious about what exactly a chemical peel does and how it may benefit you, you’re in the right place. Read on!

What are the Benefits of a Chemical Peel?

A chemical peel is the application of specially formulated acid to exfoliate and reveal more youthful skin. Dead skin cells are peeled away and the healthy skin underneath is signaled to multiply cells, boost collagen and produce more hyaluronic acid. Essentially, your skin is told to act younger! This chain reaction means the skin revealed upon completion of the top layer peeling will:

Appear smoother, brighter, fresher, more radiant and younger

Have fewer fine lines and wrinkles

Have more even skin tone, reducing melasma and age spots

Reduce acne scarring and acne breakouts

Minimize the appearance of large pores

Are Chemical Peels New?

No! In fact, they’ve been around since ancient Egypt. Yes, really! Fortunately, they’ve come a long way since the days of Nefertiti and Cleopatra! The saying, “everything old is new again,” very much applies to chemical peels. While they saw a heyday in the 90s, then trended out for a decade or so in favor of laser treatments, chemical peels are back.

Are Chemical Peels Safe?

Yes, when done correctly by trained professionals. A Moment’s Peace takes your safety and skin care very seriously. After all, this is your face we’re talking about. We listen to your skin concerns and evaluate your condition before beginning a procedure.

Chemical Peels at A Moment’s Peace

A Moment’s Peace offers amazing peels from such skincare innovators like Jan Marini and Vitality Institute (VI), which offer incredible results and are generally well-tolerated by most skin types. While they can be done individually, they are usually most effective in a series of three treatments, spaced four to six weeks apart.

VI Peel: This peel contains a blend of powerful ingredients intended to improve texture, tone and clarity of the skin, along with anti-aging benefits. VI Peels may be recommended for individuals with early signs of aging (20+), sensitive skin, rough textured skin, or keratosis pilaris. Results are seen within seven days.

This peel contains a blend of powerful ingredients intended to improve texture, tone and clarity of the skin, along with anti-aging benefits. VI Peels may be recommended for individuals with early signs of aging (20+), sensitive skin, rough textured skin, or keratosis pilaris. Results are seen within seven days. Jan Marini Peels: This glycolic acid peel system is an in-office procedure only available through trained professionals. During this controlled peel, surface skin cells are removed in order to stimulate new skin growth. There is an instant improvement in skin texture following this 15-30 minute procedure. No recovery time and no significant pain or discomfort makes Jan Marini peels a popular and convenient option for many of our customers.

Expect to have a few social down days (5-7) after a treatment. If you’re planning for a special event, like a wedding, don’t get a peel the day before! Plan ahead for best results.

Reach out to A Moment’s Peace to discuss the goals and timing of your facial skin needs. We can set up a treatment or series of treatments in a safe, relaxing environment. Book an appointment online or call us at 615-224-0770.