Redhawks Roll Past TSU 28-12

October 11, 2025 — Southeast Missouri State defeated Tennessee State 28-12 at Houck Stadium, improving to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play while the Tigers fell to 1-5 and 0-3 in league action.

The Redhawks built a 21-0 halftime lead and controlled the game throughout, accumulating 459 total yards while holding possession for over 30 minutes before 2,653 fans.

Quarterbacks Tell Different Stories

Quarterback Team Comp-Att Yards TD INT Sacks Johnny Weber SEMO 24-39 283 2 2 2 Byron McNair TSU 15-32 175 0 0 1 Caleb McCreary TSU 3-8 50 0 1 3

Weber threw touchdown passes to Donnie Cheers and Kalvin Gilbert, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt. Tennessee State’s quarterbacks combined for 225 yards with no touchdowns and endured four sacks.

Running Game Fails Tigers

Tennessee State managed just 57 yards on 29 carries for a 2.0-yard average against Southeast Missouri’s defensive front.

Running Back Team Attempts Yards Average TD Long Zack Simmons-Brown TSU 7 55 7.9 1 50 Kendric Rhymes TSU 11 23 2.1 0 8 Brandon Epton Jr. SEMO 16 69 4.3 2 36 Cole Ruble SEMO 12 93 7.8 0 35

Simmons-Brown’s 50-yard touchdown run provided the Tigers’ lone offensive highlight. Southeast Missouri’s backfield combined for 162 yards and two scores.

Critical Breakdown

Tennessee State converted only six of 18 third-down attempts and committed 10 penalties for 70 yards. The Tigers managed just two field goals from Freddy Perez on three red-zone trips, while Southeast Missouri scored touchdowns on all three of their opportunities inside the 20.

With their winless conference record, Tennessee State must regroup quickly as the season progresses.

