Red Zone Woes Equal A Loss For One Team in Brentwood vs Oakland

The Brentwood Bruins host the Oakland Patriots tonight in week 7 of the football season. The last time we saw the Bruins in action they beat Ravenwood 28-21 in an overtime thriller.

Brentwood seemed to stutter out of the gates as there was 3 offsides penalties on the opening kickoff to make Brentwood re-kick each time. Finally, after the fourth kick Oakland took over on offense. Oakland would run in for a touchdown to take an early 7-0.

The Bruins would stall and be forced to punt. The Patriots would take advantage of that and score a second touchdown to make it 14-0.

On the next possession, Brentwood would go three and out. The snap would go over the head of the punter and out of the back of the end zone for a safety making it 16-0. That is how the first quarter would end.

Oakland would score on the first play of the second quarter to make it 23-0. The Bruins would have a long drive, however they would miss a field goal and the score would remain 23-0.

The Patriot defense would give up a long drive, however they would keep the Bruins off the board as Brentwood would miss a field goal. Then on the following play, Oakland would score a touchdown to increase the lead 30-0.

The Bruins would show some life on the next drive as they got a huge pass play to help set them up with a good chance to score. However, the drive would ultimately end with a turnover. The first half would end with the score 30-0.

Brentwood would get the ball first in the second half. Brentwood would drive the field, but struggle when they got into the red zone. On fourth down and goal they would have an incomplete pass and turnover on downs.

The Bruins’ offense was able to move up and down the field all night, but they were unable to punch it in the end zone when it mattered most. The third quarter would end with no score change.

Then in the fourth with 8:00 left, Oakland would score again to make it 37-0.

The Brentwood Bruins fall to Oakland tonight after a hard fought battle. Brentwood is now 3-2 on the season.

