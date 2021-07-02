Don’t Miss Red, White and Boom July 4th Celebration in Brentwood

The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the 33rd Annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park from 5pm to 10 pm on Sunday July 4, 2021. The celebration, “Red, White and Boom in Brentwood” will feature Tim Akers and the Smoking Section as the evening’s live music. Food trucks will begin serving food at 5pm, with music starting at 7pm and fireworks at 9pm. Admission is free thanks to 2021 sponsors which include title sponsor Tractor Supply Company. “As a rural lifestyle retailer, Tractor Supply is a company that values community and coming together with neighbors to celebrate shared interests,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations at Tractor Supply Company. “As someone who both lives and works in Brentwood, I am glad we are able to join again with our neighbors and enjoy the Summer Concert Series. On behalf of Tractor Supply, we hope everyone has a safe and fun weekend celebrating our nation’s birthday.”

Other sponsors include the Hill Center, Wilson Bank and Trust, the YMCA, Brentwood Academy, Shaub Construction Company, SSR, Gresham Smith, Trustcore, Zeitlin Sotheby’s, TMPartners, Reliant Bank and our media sponsor Mix 92.9. Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said, “we thank all our sponsors, the local business community, residents, bands and City staff who make the summer concerts a success year after year. It is wonderful to return to live music for July 4th in Crockett Park this year after the COVID pandemic forced us to cancel the 2020 celebration.”

For the first time in 33 years, the City’s July 4th event will have a different band on stage. Tim Akers and the Smoking Section will move in for the Kadillacs who previously performed at the Brentwood Independence Day Celebration every year since 1987. Tim Akers and his band debuted in Brentwood at BrentFest in 2019 in celebration of the City’s 50th year of incorporation as a City. Akers, whose nick name is the “Grand Master of Funk” and his band rocked the amphitheater. His work as a studio session player has landed him on recordings for Kid Rock, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald (including the Platinum selling “Motown” record), Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Megadeth, Michael Bolton, Rascal Flatts, SHeDAISY, Jewel, LeAnn Rimes, Trace Adkins, Glen Campbell, Barry Manilow, and Joss Stone to name a few. The band is made up of fifteen plus musicians and it is hard to not get up and dance during their lively performance. Akers said, “we are very excited to return to Crockett Park for the 4th! We hope you join us while we play all the funkiest, danciest music you’ve ever heard! We will throw down some Earth, Wind, & Fire, Donna Summer, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, and a whole lot more! Bring your dancin’ shoes because we don’t play no slow songs.” There will be a special performance of the National Anthem by Lou Galterio. Lou is known for his ‘golden voice’ and his amazing rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. His powerful voice has led him to many opportunities to sing for the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, and Major League Baseball. Galterio has also sung in front of the President of the United States, on Monday Night Football, and for our U.S. Military and Veterans. He most recently performed at Crockett Park in 2019.

July 4th Lineup

5 pm Food Trucks

7 pm Tim Akers and the Smoking Section

9 pm Fireworks

9:25pm Music resumes

Several food trucks will be lined up around the park to serve food beginning at 5pm. Savory trucks include Chances Chicago Hot Dog, Gypsey Crepe Company, It’z A Philly Thing, Hoss Burgers, The Love Bus, Nashville Chicken and Waffles, Roadhouse Grille, The Rolling Recipe, Smokin Butz, and Zanders Woodfired Pizza. Sweet trucks include Boro Bakery, Bradley’s Curbside Creamery and Blue Monkey Shaved Ice. A twenty to twenty-five-minute firework show will begin at 9pm. The band will resume playing afterwards to help allow some of the crowd to disperse. If there is lightning, strong wind or continuous rain between 7– 9pm, the fireworks, and possibly the entire event will be canceled or postponed. We encourage anyone planning to attend the event to text “Fourth” to 888-777 to receive event specific alerts about traffic, weather, or other safety information.

Personal Fireworks Aren’t Allowed in Neighborhoods

A reminder to residents that personal firework displays are illegal inside the City of Brentwood without a permit – something that has been part of the municipal code for many years. The City asks that all residents be respectful of their neighbors and allow the only fireworks set off to be those in permitted displays. The Brentwood Municipal Code defines fireworks as any combustible or explosive device, or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration or detonation. Examples include, but are not limited to, firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sparklers, smoke bombs, and other fireworks of like construction and any fireworks containing any explosive or flammable compound. Flammable “sky lanterns” are also prohibited per state law enacted in 2011. Concerns about violations can be reported to the Brentwood Police at the non-emergency line only, at 615-371-0160.

Traffic Plan

Beginning around 8pm, all roads into Crockett Park will be closed and drop offs will not be allowed. The following roads will be open for one-way traffic, exciting the park only until the completion of the firework show:

• Wilson Pike – northbound from Crockett Road to Concord Road

• Wilson Pike – southbound from Crockett Road to Moores Lane

• Crockett Road – eastbound from the rear park exit to Arrowhead Drive

• Crockett Road – westbound from Volunteer Pkwy to Wilson Pike

Please visit www.brentwoodtn.gov to learn more about the City of Brentwood, its services, and how to be notified of future city sponsored events and news.