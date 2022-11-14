Red, White and Bourbon – Pairing Tips For Thanksgiving

By
Clark Shelton
-

It comes to that point in the preparations where the questions become: What wine am I serving? What goes best with bourbon? Should I serve beer?

The answers to all of these are quite simple. It’s based on preference. But, here are some helpful tips to help you along the way.

Wine Tips

  • For red wine lovers: pinot noir, Syrah, and Zinfandel
  • For white wine lovers: Sauvignon blanc, Riesling, and Viognier
  • Best wines to go with Turkey: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Viognier, Dry Riesling, Zinfandel, Champagne.
  • If serving Ham – Glazed hams go good with a Riesling or White Zin. Smoked hams try a pinot noir or a vouvray.

Beer Tips

  • Ryes and Saisons go great with apps. Especially salty and cheese apps.
  • Try a Belgian Ale for pairing with desserts.
  • Serving sweet potato pie? Try a nice stout!
  • Porters go well with chocolates
  • For the main meal? Saisons and farmhouse ales work well with the main event.
  • Never can go wrong with just having some Miller Lites or Budweisers . Meister Braus for Cousin Eddie.

Bourbon and Whiskey

  • Bourbon and turkey were meant for each other.
  • Bourbon and pumpkin or sweet potato pie were also meant to be together
  • Green bean casserole and Irish whiskey pair nice
  • A good rye and cranberry sauce are best friends
  • Our suggestions – Belle Meade Single Barrel with apps, Bulleit 10 Year with dinner, and finish with a Van Winkle Special Reserve courtesy of Buffalo Trace.

Cocktails

  • A Prosecco punch makes a nice bowl. Bottle of Prosecco, 1/2 bottle of vodka, Cranberry juice to taste and fresh apples makes and easy punch.
  • Apple Cider mimosas are easy and a great way to greet guests. Cinnamon sugar rimmed champagne glasses with prosecco and a shot of apple cider.
  • Cranberry margaritas- Instead of simple syrup use 100% cranberry juice. Salted rims are a must. Garnish with limes and fresh cranberries.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here