Red, White and Bourbon – Pairing Tips For Thanksgiving

It comes to that point in the preparations where the questions become: What wine am I serving? What goes best with bourbon? Should I serve beer?
The answers to all of these are quite simple. It’s based on preference. But, here are some helpful tips to help you along the way.
Wine Tips
- For red wine lovers: pinot noir, Syrah, and Zinfandel
- For white wine lovers: Sauvignon blanc, Riesling, and Viognier
- Best wines to go with Turkey: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Viognier, Dry Riesling, Zinfandel, Champagne.
- If serving Ham – Glazed hams go good with a Riesling or White Zin. Smoked hams try a pinot noir or a vouvray.
Beer Tips
- Ryes and Saisons go great with apps. Especially salty and cheese apps.
- Try a Belgian Ale for pairing with desserts.
- Serving sweet potato pie? Try a nice stout!
- Porters go well with chocolates
- For the main meal? Saisons and farmhouse ales work well with the main event.
- Never can go wrong with just having some Miller Lites or Budweisers . Meister Braus for Cousin Eddie.
Bourbon and Whiskey
- Bourbon and turkey were meant for each other.
- Bourbon and pumpkin or sweet potato pie were also meant to be together
- Green bean casserole and Irish whiskey pair nice
- A good rye and cranberry sauce are best friends
- Our suggestions – Belle Meade Single Barrel with apps, Bulleit 10 Year with dinner, and finish with a Van Winkle Special Reserve courtesy of Buffalo Trace.
Cocktails
- A Prosecco punch makes a nice bowl. Bottle of Prosecco, 1/2 bottle of vodka, Cranberry juice to taste and fresh apples makes and easy punch.
- Apple Cider mimosas are easy and a great way to greet guests. Cinnamon sugar rimmed champagne glasses with prosecco and a shot of apple cider.
- Cranberry margaritas- Instead of simple syrup use 100% cranberry juice. Salted rims are a must. Garnish with limes and fresh cranberries.