Red Robin’s New Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders Are Coming April 20

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. is redefining the slider game with its new Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders, launching April 20, 2026, at participating locations nationwide. Built on fan-favorite King’s Hawaiian® Rolls and stacked vertically on Red Robin’s iconic tower stand, these limited-time sliders pack up to 12 ounces of 100% fresh, never-frozen hand-cut beef per order. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Red Robin’s New Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders?

Red Robin’s Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders feature four double beef patty sliders served on toasted King’s Hawaiian® Rolls with double cheese, stacked on the restaurant’s signature tower stand. Each order delivers up to 12 ounces of beef (precooked weight) made from 100% fresh, never-frozen hand-cut beef. The sliders are available at participating Red Robin locations nationwide starting April 20, 2026.

What Slider Options Are Available?

Guests can choose from two versions of the Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders:

Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders — Four double beef patty sliders with American cheese, onions, ketchup and mustard on King’s Hawaiian® Rolls, served with pickles on the side.

Towering Double Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders — Four double beef patty sliders on King’s Hawaiian® Rolls with hardwood-smoked bacon crumbles, American cheese, onions, ketchup and mustard, served with pickles on the side.

What Is the Sky-High Towering Trio Meal Deal?

To celebrate the launch, Red Robin is offering a one-day-only dine-in deal on April 20, 2026. For $20, guests can order the Sky-High Towering Trio, which includes one Towering Double Cheeseburger Slider Tower, one Towering Onion Ring Shorty and one Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Ring® Shorty. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts, offers, Red Robin Royalty® rewards or Big Yummm Deals. It is not available through third-party delivery, online mobile app, to-go or catering orders.

Why Did Red Robin Partner with King’s Hawaiian?

The collaboration pairs Red Robin’s fresh beef burgers with King’s Hawaiian’s sweet rolls, a combination the two brands say elevates the overall slider experience. Raouf Moussa, chief marketing officer of King’s Hawaiian, noted that the partnership brings together two iconic products to create a memorable burger experience. Brian Sullivan, Red Robin’s executive chef and vice president of Culinary & Beverage Innovation, said the goal was to create sliders that are unmistakably different from anything else in the category.

What Drink Pairs with the New Sliders?

Red Robin recommends pairing the Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders with a Kona Big Wave, now available at select Red Robin restaurants nationwide. Must be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcohol.

Where Can You Find Red Robin’s Towering Sliders?

The new Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders are available at participating Red Robin locations across the United States. Guests can find a location and learn more at redrobin.com/towering-cheeseburger-sliders. Red Robin operates nearly 500 locations in the United States and Canada, including franchise locations. Online ordering for to-go, delivery and catering is also available through the Red Robin website.

Source: Red Robin

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