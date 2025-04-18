Red Robin Launches Bottomless Burger Pass

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) is celebrating National Burger Month with its beefiest offer ever with the launch of the Bottomless Burger Pass. Lucky burger lovers who secure their pass can enjoy a gourmet burger served with a bottomless side every day of the month of May for only $20. A limited quantity will be available so Red Robin fans are encouraged to act quickly.

The Bottomless Burger Passes will be available for purchase at RedRobin.com/National-Burger-Month starting April 17 at 9 a.m. MT. Guests who purchase this limited-time offer will receive an exclusive black-and-gold card in the mail for redemption from May 1-31, 2025. Red Robin’s Bottomless Burger Pass is redeemable for one gourmet burger of guests’ choice served with a bottomless side each day of the month of May. Substitutions, additions or premium sides may result in an additional charge*.

Get ready for a peachy summer! Starting April 28, Red Robin is sizzling up their menu with new mouthwatering seasonal items guests can enjoy all summer long at U.S. locations. Availability in Canada begins June 9. The new menu items include:

Backyard BBQ Pork Burger . All the flavors from a backyard barbecue packed into one burger. Topped with hickory-smoked pulled pork, Whiskey River® BBQ sauce, hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar, crispy onion straws, pickles and mayo. Served with choice of bottomless side.

. All the flavors from a backyard barbecue packed into one burger. Topped with hickory-smoked pulled pork, Whiskey River® BBQ sauce, hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar, crispy onion straws, pickles and mayo. Served with choice of bottomless side. Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos . Nachos with a twist! Red Robin’s classic Yukon Chips stacked with hickory-smoked pulled pork, drizzled with New Belgium Fat Tire® Beer Cheese Bacon Fondue, Whiskey River® BBQ sauce and ranch, topped with fresh jalapeño.

. Nachos with a twist! Red Robin’s classic Yukon Chips stacked with hickory-smoked pulled pork, drizzled with New Belgium Fat Tire® Beer Cheese Bacon Fondue, Whiskey River® BBQ sauce and ranch, topped with fresh jalapeño. Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade . Red Robin’s famous blend of Minute Maid® Lemonade, diced peaches, peach purée and strawberries.

. Red Robin’s famous blend of Minute Maid® Lemonade, diced peaches, peach purée and strawberries. Spiked Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade . Grey Goose® Vodka**, strawberries, diced peaches, peach purée and Minute Maid® Lemonade.

. Grey Goose® Vodka**, strawberries, diced peaches, peach purée and Minute Maid® Lemonade. Peaches & Cream Milkshake. Handspun creamy vanilla soft serve, diced peaches and peach purée topped with whipped cream and peach gummy rings. Make it boozy with a shot of Maker’s Mark® Whisky**.

Burgers for a Year ***

For those who miss out on a coveted Bottomless Burger Pass, Red Robin is keeping the burger party going! From May 1-31, 2025, Red Robin Royalty ® members will have the chance to win free burgers for a year. Royalty members will be automatically entered to win along with other prizes by purchasing both a burger and a beverage while logged into their account during the month at participating Red Robin restaurants or on RedRobin.com and the Red Robin mobile app. New members who join the program in May will be automatically entered to win. A total of 12 lucky winners will be selected at random. For full details and other methods of entry, please visit RedRobin.com/National-Burger-Month.

* The Burger Pass is limited use of up to $22 per day from May 1-31, 2025, for a total potential card value of up to $682. Card will be loaded with $22 daily. Any unused daily amount will be forfeited and will not accumulate. Any unused funds as of June 1, 2025, will be forfeited. Limit of one card per customer. Not valid for catering orders, third-party delivery fees, gift cards or online orders at certain locations. For online orders, card must have a PIN. Use of the pass constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions. Keep card secure, as refunds will not be issued if lost or stolen. Cannot be redeemed for cash except as required by law. Not valid with any other offer or discount, including Red Robin Royalty ® offers. Valid for a limited time at participating Red Robin U.S. locations only. For inquiries or customer service call (877) 733-6543 or visit redrobin.com/national-burger-month. Issued and managed by Red Robin Distributing Company, LLC.

