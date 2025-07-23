Red Robin Introduces the Big Yummm Burger Deal for $9.99

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) is dishing out a new combo meal for burger lovers that is stacked and packed with value – the Big Yummm Burger Deal for just $9.99*. The YUMMM-iest deal in town features a Red’s Double Tavern Burger, choice of Bottomless Side and Bottomless Beverage for less than ten bucks, available for dine-in all day, every day at participating Red Robin restaurants.

The deal includes a Red’s Double Tavern Burger, featuring two burger patties expertly smashed and seared on flattop grills then topped with Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce™, American cheese, lettuce and fresh tomato piled on a toasted sesame bun. For their Bottomless Side, guests can choose from Red Robin’s famous Steak Fries, Side House or Everything Caesar Salad, Steamed Broccoli or Yukon Chips, plus a Bottomless Soda, Lemonade or Iced Tea.

Guests will also have the option to upgrade their meal with a variety of options like Bottomless Specialty Lemonades, Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry Milkshakes, Bottomless Root Beer Floats, premium sides like Garlic Parmesan Fries and Sweet Potato Fries, and add-ons for their burger, for an additional price.

Red Robin’s Big Yummm Burger Deal is available at participating restaurants nationwide, starting this week. To redeem, guests can let their server know that they want the Big Yummm Burger Deal. To learn more, visit RedRobin.com/the-big-yummm .

Source: Restaurant News

