Red Robin Introduces New Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger

Fans of college basketball and burgers can score big at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) with the ultimate burger for hoops lovers. Double (or triple) your taste buds with the new Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger , available for a limited time during the college basketball tournament.

From March 3 through April 7, guests can dribble and pass their way into Red Robin to indulge in the tasty new Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger, a “three-pointer” stacked high with three juicy beef patties, four strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, six slices of American cheese and dribbled with Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce™. The new cheeseburger is also available as a “two-pointer” that includes two beef patties, four strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, four slices of American cheese and Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce™.

The “three-pointer” and “two-pointer” are both served with a bottomless side. Guests can choose from Red Robin’s famous bottomless steak fries, Yukon chips, sweet potato fries, garlic fries, steamed broccoli, garlic parmesan broccoli, coleslaw or a side salad. Substitutions, additions or premium sides may result in an added charge.

Red Robin is proudly serving its new, irresistibly juicy gourmet burgers, now expertly crafted on flattop grills that caramelize our patties, sealing in mouthwatering flavor in every bite. Each burger is generously stacked with fresh premium ingredients, creating an upgraded burger experience that will have guests saying, “YUMMM!”

For those who can’t break away from their brackets, $0 delivery will be available April 5-7 when you order on RedRobin.com or the Red Robin mobile app. Guests can enjoy more deals and exclusive offers by joining Red Robin Royalty ® to earn rewards on eligible purchases.

Source: Red Robin

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email