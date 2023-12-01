Red Robin Introduces Limited-Edition Gift Card that Unlocks Free Apps in 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 21, 2023 – This holiday season, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is helping guests give the gift of YUMMM® and good cheer, with a limited-edition $100 Red Robin Gift Card that unlocks free appetizers in 2024,* plus a special chance to give back to Make-A-Wish®.

Available in participating restaurants Dec. 1-31 while supplies last, purchase a limited-edition $100 silver gift card for your loved one (or yourself) and flash it for a free appetizer with every purchase of $30 or more, every time you dine-in from Jan. 1 through April 30, 2024* – even after your $100 runs out! With so many delicious appetizers to choose from, like Red Robin’s iconic Towering Onion Rings, Cheesy Mozzarella Twists, new Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts and more, it’s the gift that just keeps on giving.

Speaking of giving, starting on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, order a Make-A-Wish Red Robin digital gift card at RedRobin.com/gift-cards and Red Robin will donate 10 percent of your purchase to Make-A-Wish to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Designed by wish kid Carter, 10, the digital gift card displays a colorful design and is titled, “A Message of Hope.” So, stack on the burgers, brews and Bottomless Steak Fries – your gift goes to your someone special and more.

Lastly – and for last-minute holiday gift giving – guests can give the gift of good taste, and keep some for themselves, with Red Robin’s Bonus Buck Rewards**:

Purchase a $25 Red Robin gift card and get a $5 Bonus Buck Reward;

Or purchase a pack of three $20 Red Robin gift cards and get a $10 Bonus Buck Reward

With more than 500 locations, convenient catering options, and more, join Red Robin for juicy burgers, Bottomless Steak Fries, and good times during your holiday shopping and celebrations this year.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and announcements by following Red Robin on social media (Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter) and TikTok) or visiting www.redrobin.com.

*Available at participating locations. Limited time offer, while supplies last. Restrictions apply, see RedRobin.com/gift-cards for details.

**Bonus Buck Rewards offer available at participating Red Robin restaurants and on RedRobin.com only, through 12/31/23. Bonus Buck Rewards are valid 1/1/24-2/29/24 at participating locations only.

Source: Red Robin