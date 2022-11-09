Red Robin in Franklin Has Closed

Red Robin, known for its burgers, milkshakes, and bottomless fries has closed its Franklin location at 1762 Cool Springs Galleria Boulevard. All signage has been removed from the building.

The freestanding restaurant at the CoolSprings Galleria opened its doors to the community back in 2017. On Saturday, November 5th they closed for business.

Red Robin has a location in Spring Hill at 2032 Crossings Boulevard.

According to the Red Robin website, there are 520 locations across the U.S. The company began in 1969

