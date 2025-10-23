Red Robin Honors Military Heroes This Veterans Day With Free Burger Offer

This Veterans Day, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is paying tribute to military heroes by offering a heartfelt “thank you” with a complimentary meal on Nov. 11.

In 2024, Red Robin was honored to serve more than 100,000 burgers to military heroes across the nation in celebration of Veterans Day. This year, the brand continues its tradition of appreciation by welcoming veterans and active-duty military members, with a valid military ID, to dine-in and enjoy a Red’s Big Tavern Burger served with the choice of a bottomless side at participating restaurants.

The Red’s Big Tavern Burger features one juicy flat-top grilled beef patty topped with melted American cheese, Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce™, fresh lettuce and vine-ripened tomato on a toasted brioche bun. Substitutions, additions or premium sides are available for an additional charge.

From Oct. 27 through Nov. 30, guests can join in sharing their appreciation for the nation’s heroes by purchasing a gift card through Red Robin’s Buy a Veteran a Gift Card program at participating Red Robin restaurants. Guests can visit a local Red Robin and purchase gift cards that will be donated to local veteran organizations, providing meals for veterans in communities across the country.

To learn more about Red Robin’s Veterans Day offer and Buy a Veteran a Gift Card program, please visit RedRobin.com/Veterans-Day.

Source: Restaurant News

