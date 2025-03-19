Red Robin Enters its Swicy Era with New Mike’s Hot Honey Collaboration

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) has teamed up with the original and leading brand of hot honey, Mike’s Hot Honey®, to introduce a hot and sweet menu collaboration that guests are buzzing for. These mouthwatering new dishes bring a perfect blend of sweet heat for those looking to add a bold flavor twist to their taste buds.

Available March 24, guests can enjoy three swicy new menu items featuring Mike’s Hot Honey. The new offerings include:

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich , a hand-breaded and made-to-order fried chicken breast dripping with Mike’s Hot Honey and layered with green chili aioli, fresh jalapeño and shredded cabbage mix served with a bottomless side.

, a hand-breaded and made-to-order fried chicken breast dripping with Mike’s Hot Honey and layered with green chili aioli, fresh jalapeño and shredded cabbage mix served with a bottomless side. Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza features family-recipe pepperoni, smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, crushed red pepper flakes and Mike’s Hot Honey, making this the first Donatos® Pizza innovation at Red Robin in three years. This item is available only at participating Red Robin restaurants.

features family-recipe pepperoni, smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, crushed red pepper flakes and Mike’s Hot Honey, making this the first Donatos® Pizza innovation at Red Robin in three years. This item is available only at participating Red Robin restaurants. Hot Honey Wings, available as bone-in wings or boneless chicken bites tossed in Mike’s Hot Honey and topped with red pepper flakes.

Guests who want to swice up their lives can hack the menu by adding Mike’s Hot Honey to any menu item for a customized experience. Team member favorites include the Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts, Pretzel Bites, Sweet Potato Fries and even Red Robin’s new, deliciously juicy gourmet burgers like the Southern Charm.

Additionally, Red Robin is introducing new beverages, including:

Mango Passion Lemonade , a sweet combination of mango and passion fruit topped with Minute Maid® Lemonade. For an extra kick, guests can top it with a shake of Tajin®.

, a sweet combination of mango and passion fruit topped with Minute Maid® Lemonade. For an extra kick, guests can top it with a shake of Tajin®. Spicy Passion Mango Margarita, sweet heat meets margarita with Milagro® Reposado tequila, Cointreau®, agave and lime shaken with a kick of jalapeño and sweet flavors of passion fruit and mango, garnished with a Tajin® rim.*

Perfect for a light bite, catering events or large gatherings, guests can enjoy new Caesar salad options, including:

Everything Caesar Salad , available as an entrée or bottomless side, enjoy a bed of crisp romaine tossed in house-made Everything Caesar dressing, topped with shaved Parmesan and smashed croutons. The entrée is served with a freshly grilled chicken breast.

, available as an entrée or bottomless side, enjoy a bed of crisp romaine tossed in house-made Everything Caesar dressing, topped with shaved Parmesan and smashed croutons. The entrée is served with a freshly grilled chicken breast. Everything Chicken Caesar Wrap features the new Everything Chicken Caesar Salad with the addition of tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla and paired with one of Red Robin’s bottomless sides.

Red Robin Royalty ® members are the first to enjoy a sneak peek of the new Mike’s Hot Honey x Red Robin menu. Now’s the time to sign up for these exclusive perks and rewards on eligible purchases.

Source: Red Robin

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email