Red Robin Conjures Up a Big Burger and Wicked New Margarita for Spooky Season

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers , Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is summoning the spirits of Halloween with a frighteningly tasty lineup of limited-time offerings to awaken taste buds from the grave at participating locations.

From Sept. 29 through Nov. 2, Red Robin invites guests to sink their fangs into the new Mega Monster Burger, a monstrous twist on the fan-favorite Monster Double Burger. This beast of a burger comes stacked with three juicy beef patties, six slices of melty cheese, pickle relish, onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served on a black-and-white sesame seed bun. The limited-time burger is served with a bottomless side of choice, and guests can choose from Red Robin’s famous Bottomless Steak Fries, Yukon Chips, Side House or Caesar Salad, Steamed Broccoli and more.

Behind every monster is a mad scientist keeping all the bolts and buns in place. Guests can step into the lab with the new Mad Scientist Margarita for only $7.99*. This scary-delicious concoction combines blanco tequila, agave and lime juice. Guests get to mix in the beaker of scarlet elixir (also known as grenadine) tableside.

Even the youngest of witches and warlocks can get into the spooky spirit with the new bottomless Candied Orange Fizzy Soda. This magical mix is made of candied orange flavor mixed with Sprite® and topped with cold foam.

Keep the frightening fun alive with eerily good savings, including:

Free Sundae for Costumed Kids**: From Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, little monsters ages 11 or younger who dine in a restaurant in costume will receive a free sundae. Valid with the purchase of a kids’ meal.

From Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, little monsters ages 11 or younger who dine in a restaurant in costume will receive a free sundae. Valid with the purchase of a kids' meal.

20 Percent Off To-Go Orders**: From Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, get 20 percent off to-go orders on RedRobin.com or on the Red Robin mobile app with a $30 minimum purchase when you use the code 20SPOOKY.

15 Percent Off Catering for Ghoulish Gatherings**: Guests hosting a haunted hangout can receive 15 percent off catering orders on RedRobin.com with code HALLOWEEN from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.

Make your visits even spookier and join Red Robin Royalty® today to start earning points and delicious rewards on eligible purchases…if you dare.

* Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcohol. Price excludes tax and gratuity.

** Available at participating locations. See RedRobin.com for additional terms and conditions.

Source: Restaurant News

