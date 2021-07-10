Red Robin Announces Second National Hiring Day

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is building upon the success of their first national hiring day in June by hosting a second national hiring day on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to continue encouraging job seekers to learn about the company’s fun-loving culture and excellent benefits and interview for hourly positions. More than 400 Red Robin locations across the country will participate in the event, offering applicants the opportunity to interview in-person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Interested job seekers can schedule interviews on Red Robin’s dedicated website ; however, walk-in meetings are also welcome.

Red Robin’s Team Members are a critical component of the brand’s guest-centric approach, and the company prides itself on everything they offer to their valued Team Members, ranging from competitive wages and smooth work shifts to enticing discounts, not to mention delicious food offerings. Career growth is one of the greatest opportunities Red Robin offers, with a history of employing Team Members who have started at entry level positions and moved up to corporate management, allowing growth and mobility within the brand.

For more information on careers at Red Robin, please visit https://www.redrobin.com/pages/careers/ . Those interested in scheduling an interview at their nearest Red Robin for the July 13 national hiring day can visit https://www.redrobinhiringday.com .