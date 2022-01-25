Red Pony to Reopen Downtown Franklin Location One Year After Fire Caused Extensive Damage

Red Pony will soon reopen its downtown Franklin Main Street location.

In a social media post, they shared the news of returning to their home which was damaged by a fire last year. Dinner service will open on Tuesday, February 1st.

Stating, “One year. Exactly one year ago today our beloved home of 15y had a terrible fire. McConnell House has provided us a space to continue doing what we love, to retain our amazing team, and to create the revenue needed to build back on Main. We are grateful to this community that visited our temporary spot- your smiles and support have made this possible.”

They continued, “We are going HOME. We will close this week to move and secure final permits. Just typing the words is overwhelming… We are going HOME! We expect to open Feb 1 and hope you’ll make a reservation to visit us when you can. We’re focused on getting doors open so no grand opening celebrations yet but we can assure you, we are celebrating.”

The message ended by saying McConnell House will not reopen at this time but you might expect a new McConnell Hospitality Group concept at some point.

Hours for Red Pony are Tuesday – Thursday, 5 pm – 9 pm, Friday – Saturday, 5 pm – 10 pm. You can make a reservation here.

Be sure to visit the two other McConnell Hospitality restaurants on Main-55 South and Cork and Cow.