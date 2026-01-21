Red Lobster’s Lobsterfest Returns with New Lobster Dishes

Red Lobster has brought back its highly anticipated Lobsterfest celebration, featuring the largest variety of lobster dishes offered throughout the year. Starting January 19, 2026, the seafood restaurant chain is serving an expanded menu of innovative new creations alongside returning guest favorites and handcrafted cocktails designed to elevate the dining experience.

New Create Your Own Lobster Lover’s Dream Customization Option

The 2026 Lobsterfest introduces a build-your-own experience allowing guests to mix and match two or three lobster selections to create their ideal plate. New additions to the customizable options include Lobster Pasta au Gratin, featuring Maine and langostino lobster tossed with cavatappi pasta in a creamy lobster cheese sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked until golden brown. Another new option is Crispy Dragon Teriyaki Lobster, which presents crispy Maine Lobster Tail tossed in a sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce. Perennial favorites available for customization include Maine Lobster Tail, Rock Lobster Tail, and Lobster & Shrimp Linguini.

Lobsterfest Duo Brings Back Classic LobsterChops After 18 Years

Red Lobster is reintroducing the Lobsterfest Duo, a dish that hasn’t appeared on menus for 18 years. This entrée features two “LobsterChops,” which are grilled, split Maine lobster tails wrapped around fresh sea scallops, paired with a roasted Maine tail and served with two sides. The return of this classic dish responds to longtime customer nostalgia while introducing the concept to newer guests.

Lobsterfest Boil Offers Viral Seafood Trend with Lobster Focus

The new Lobsterfest Boil puts a lobster-forward spin on the popular seafood boil trend. This dish includes Maine lobster tails, a dozen shrimp, corn, and red potatoes, served tableside in a steaming shake-and-serve bag. Guests can customize their boil by selecting their preferred flavor profile and spice level, creating an interactive and shareable dining experience.

Additional Lobster Dishes Available During Limited-Time Event

Beyond the new creations, Lobsterfest features several returning favorites. The menu includes Lobster Flatbread, Lobster Dip, a Grilled Lobster, Shrimp & Salmon pairing, Lobster & Shrimp Linguini, Surf & Turf combinations, and Live Maine Lobster preparations. This comprehensive selection ensures variety for different taste preferences and dining occasions.

Three New Premium Cocktails Debut for Lobsterfest 2026

Red Lobster has developed three new cocktail offerings to complement the Lobsterfest menu. The Lobstar is a triple-citrus margarita shaken with Hennessy VS and Grand Marnier, served with a custom, take-home Red Lobster claw shaker. The Shoreline Spritz combines Grey Goose, St-Germain Elderflower, fresh citrus and mint, topped with Wycliff Sparkling Wine for a refreshing option. The Dockside Sipper features Casamigos Reposado shaken with fresh lime, honey and grenadine, providing a tequila-based alternative.

Limited-Time Availability at Participating Locations Nationwide

Lobsterfest is available for a limited time at participating Red Lobster locations across the United States. Guests interested in exploring the complete menu and finding their nearest restaurant can visit www.redlobster.com for additional information and location details.

