Red Lobster Kicks Off the Holidays with NEW Lobster & Shrimp Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 – Whether enjoying a craveable lobster and shrimp creation while toasting with a festive cocktail – which guests can do in-restaurant on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day this year – hosting a gathering for friends and family with a spread of sides perfect for the season, or shopping for a holiday gift for shellfish lovers, Red Lobster® is giving everyone a reason to celebrate the season with seafood.

Starting today, and for a limited time, guests can enjoy a variety of entrées with two seafood favorites on one plate as part of Red Lobster’s NEW Lobster & Shrimp Celebration! The menu features delicious combinations infused with seasonal flavors including:

NEW Lobster & Shrimp Holiday Feast – Tender Maine lobster tail meat and shrimp in an orange-rosemary holiday sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, NEW Cheddar Bay Stuffing, and choice of one side.

– Tender Maine lobster tail meat and shrimp in an orange-rosemary holiday sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, NEW Cheddar Bay Stuffing, and choice of one side. NEW Lobster & Cheddar Bay-Stuffed Shrimp – A roasted Maine lobster tail paired with shrimp topped with a savory brioche, Cheddar Bay, bacon, and mushroom stuffing. Served with choice of two sides.

– A roasted lobster tail paired with shrimp topped with a savory brioche, Cheddar Bay, bacon, and mushroom stuffing. Served with choice of two sides. NEW Lobster & Shrimp Overboard – A roasted Maine lobster tail, lobster and shrimp linguini, and a grilled shrimp skewer. Served with choice of two sides.

Guests can complement their meal with a side of NEW Cheddar Bay Stuffing – Red Lobster’s take on a holiday classic dish featuring savory brioche, Cheddar Bay, bacon, and mushroom. Additionally, Red Lobster is giving guests a reason to cheer with new, limited-time seasonal cocktails*, including the festive NEW Snowglobe Sangria, NEW Seaside S’mores Martini and NEW Cinnamon Whiskey Sour.

To get guests in the holiday spirit, Red Lobster teamed up with iconic gospel singer Pastor Shirley Caesar, a living legend, known for her powerful messages and an incredible gospel career that has earned her 12 Grammys. Pastor Shirley Caesar’s voiceover is featured in a new TV spot highlighting the craveable offerings available during the limited-time event. Don’t miss out on… Tails. Shrimp. Waiters. Potatoes. Sauces for Bosses. Cheddar Bay Stuffing – No Bluffing.

Find a Red Lobster restaurant at RedLobster.com/locations or visit RedLobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go.

Source: PRnewswire

More Eat & Drink News ​