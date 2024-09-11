Red Lobster Announces Cheddar Bay 2024

It is official, Cheddar Bay Biscuits® are making a run for the oven office! Red Lobster ® has launched Cheddar Bay 2024, a campaign aimed at uniting all parties – at least for dinner. Cheddar Bay 2024 is a bite-partisan campaign that champions the values we can all rally behind – cheesiness, freshness, and that warm, buttery goodness we crave – because when biscuits rise, America thrives.

Guests eager to pledge their allegiance to Cheddar Bay 2024 will have the chance to win free Red Lobster for a presidential term – a full four years! Now through November 10, 2024, guests can visit their local Red Lobster restaurant and scan a Cheddar Bay 2024 QR code found on the table for the chance to win* the brand’s iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits and high-quality seafood free for four years.

For those looking to show support for Cheddar Bay 2024, Red Lobster is releasing a Campaign Kit packed with deliciously fun merch, including Cheddar Bay 2024 lawn signs, t-shirts, hats and buttons – perfect for showing passion for biscuits. Guests can visit CheddarBay2024.com for the chance to claim the tasty Red Lobster merch – available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

No campaign is complete without ads that amplify a candidate’s message to win over the hearts, and in this case, appetites, of supporters. In a race for votes, Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay 2024 campaign will feature several TV and digital ad spots in the form of parody political commercials – from an ad calling out the “stale policies” from other “restaurant breads” to a public service announcement-inspired endorsement – the spots encourage fans to rally behind the campaign in a tongue-in-cheek way.

When it comes to choosing what to eat at Red Lobster, there’s no debate the best options are the ones you can always count on, like Maine Lobster Tail, Snow Crab Legs, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, and Garlic Shrimp Scampi. Put them all together on one plate to “unite them for the butter,” and you’ve got yourself an Ultimate Feast—available now at Red Lobster.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit the Red Lobster website .

