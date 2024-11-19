Rector Stepping Down at Father Ryan

Nashville, Tenn., November 19, 2024 — Father Ryan announced today that Football Head Coach Brian Rector has decided to step down from his coaching position to pursue other opportunities. He will continue teaching at Father Ryan through the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Rector has been the Head Coach of the Irish for nine years, completing a 7-4 record this season and earning a trip to the quarterfinals of the State Championship. Father Ryan will begin a search for Rector’s successor.

“We are thankful for Coach Rector’s commitment to the young men who have played for himand his leadership of this program,” said Father Ryan President Paul Davis. “We appreciate his dedication as a teacher and a coach and wish him the best in his next pursuit.”

Principal Francisco M. Espinosa, Jr. reflected on Rector’s impact, “Whether in the classroom or on the field, Coach Rector has always been committed to teaching his students and players important life lessons while challenging them to reach their full potential.”

Father Ryan’s Director of Athletics Ann Mullins said, “Brian has been a strong leader for our program, enhancing it and helping our players excel both on and off the field. We are grateful for his contributions and will miss his talents. We thank him for everything he has done for Father Ryan.”

Reflecting on his time at Father Ryan, Rector stated, “I am honored to have led the Football program at Father Ryan over the last nine seasons. This place and this role are very important to me, and the relationships I have built will continue in my future endeavors. I have deep gratitude for the support shown by staff, parents, community members, and most importantly the players, who have shown an incredible amount of courage, commitment, and character. My time as Head Coach at Father Ryan will always hold a special place in my life as well as in my family.”

