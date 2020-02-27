Veteran recruiting executive and former CEO of fintech firm Core 10, Jeff Martin, announced the launch of strategic sales recruiting firm Synergy Systems, his most recent venture. The company will focus on helping small and midsize growth companies to attract, identify and hire the best sales, product and marketing talent in the market.

Synergy Systems aims to streamline and enhance the hiring process for a growing number of companies that face increasing competition for talent as large, national and multinational companies open local and regional offices across the market.

The company’s launch comes after Martin founded and grew one of the area’s most prominent high growth software development firms, Core 10, which provides a full suite of fintech development services and support resources. Prior to founding Core 10, Martin spent 15 years in the IT staffing and recruiting industry.

“As the leader of a fast growing tech business over the past 4 years, I gained new respect and first-hand knowledge of how challenging it can be to build a team in such a competitive market. I am extremely excited to be bringing together my range of experiences and helping clients to solve their revenue team hiring challenges” said Martin. “Synergy Systems’ model brings more transparency, visibility and value to our clients at a time when small and midsize companies need strong talent acquisition partners most.”

Synergy Systems is headquartered in Franklin and serves clients throughout the Southeast.

About Synergy Systems

Synergy Systems is a strategic sales recruiting firm that works with small and midsize growth oriented companies to attract, identify and hire the best sales, product and marketing talent to advance business growth. The company offers differentiated talent solutions and recruiting strategies. For more information, please visit www.SynergySystems.com.