Record Number of WCS Students Earn Perfect PSAT Composites

January 9, 2024 – A record seven high school students and two middle school students have joined the top one percent of PSAT test takers by earning a perfect score.

Brentwood High’s Parsa Khairollahi and Lucy Wyatt both scored 1520 on the October PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT), the highest possible score.

“Parsa has a love of learning and is an excellent critical thinker,” said BHS teacher Harriet Medlin. “He exhibits strong leadership skills through his ability to relate well to his peers and adults. Lucy is an excellent writer who also has exceptional interpersonal skills. She has a strong growth mindset and is extremely focused and attentive in every Advanced Placement (AP) class in which she is enrolled.”

Franklin High’s Rinaz Jamal also earned a perfect score.

“Rinaz is a self-motivated, determined and curious student,” said FHS Assistant Principal Sarah Reynolds. “Her positive attitude and love of learning are contagious. She humbly achieves and seeks knowledge in a way that encourages others to also be their best.”

Independence High’s Connor Britt also scored 1520 on the exam.

“Connor is a stellar student and is an inspiration to his peers and teachers,” said IHS Principal Dr. Niki Patton. “He has a contagious personality, has continuously persevered and has been a strong contributor in all of his classes. Independence is honored to be a part of Connor’s educational journey, and I am very proud of all his accomplishments.”

Page High student Huntley Peck also accomplished this academic achievement.

“Huntley is an amazing and dynamic student,” said PHS teacher Holly Jones. “He always dives deeper into a topic because of his unique curiosity and love of learning. His peers love working with him and respect his opinions. Huntley is a natural leader and is always looking for ways to help others.”

Ajay Balaje, from Ravenwood High, also earned a perfect PSAT score.

“Ajay exemplifies the perfect fusion of knowledge and dedication,” said RHS teacher Megan Holloway. “It is incredible to see the results of his level of commitment and understanding that I have observed these last two years.”

Summit High student Nathan Phillips also joins the record-breaking group of students.

“Nathan is an excellent student at SHS,” said SHS Principal Sarah Lamb. “He works hard in everything he does. He participates in a band and takes a very rigorous course load. It is such an accomplishment to have made a perfect score on the PSAT, and we are so proud of him.”

At the middle school level, Mill Creek Middle’s Utkarsh Jha scored 1440 on the PSAT 8/9, the highest score possible for that exam.

“At Mill Creek Middle, we challenge our students to Lead, Exceed and Inspire,” said MCMS Principal Jared Grindstaff. “Utkarsh is a model Maverick in all three ways. He challenges himself and others continually throughout the school year. He performs at the highest levels at school and in the community.”

Woodland Middle’s Siddharth Nimmagadda also scored 1440.

“Siddharth is a phenomenal young man, and we are very proud of his perfect PSAT score,” said WMS Principal Dr. Marisa Block. “He is a kind, helpful, intelligent and very dedicated student with a bright future ahead of him.”

Source: WCS InFocus

