Record-Breaking Number of WCS Students Earn AP Capstone Diplomas

For the third consecutive year, WCS students have set a new record for the number of Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas and AP Seminar and Research Certificates earned.

Fifty-nine students earned their AP Capstone Diplomas, and 45 students earned their AP Seminar and Research Certificates. The previous record, set in 2022, was 52 AP Capstone Diplomas and 22 AP Seminar and Research Certificates.

“In the five years that I have been teaching AP Research, I’ve seen college after college offer opportunities, scholarships, internships, etc. to students who completed independent research,” said Independence High AP Research teacher Dee Dee Montgomery. “The Capstone program sets students apart by placing them in a very unique category. Many AP Capstone students publish their work. To graduate high school with published work is an undeniable accomplishment not shared by many.”‘

Students from Fairview, Page, Independence and Ravenwood High are among the recipients.

To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of three or higher in AP Research, AP Seminar and four additional AP exams. Students who earn a three or higher on their AP Research and AP Seminar exams but not on four additional exams receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

AP Capstone Diploma Jean Arias, Fairview High

Chance Carter, Fairview High

Margaret Grable, Fairview High

Andrew Halliburton, Fairview High

Carolina Jimenez, Fairview High

Matthew Lykins, Fairview High

Brady Mangrum, Fairview High

Katie Statton, Fairview High

Rachel Trigleth, Fairview High

Madeleine Baldwin, Page High

Arabella Best, Page High

Mallory Buck, Page High

Morgan Cumbie, Page High

Grace Dalenberg, Page High

David Delk, Page High

Ava Fetting, Page High

Evan Ingmire, Page High

Kaylor Jones, Page High

Andrew Karp, Page High

Abigail Koczaja, Page High

Brennan Lee, Page High

Elliana Linden, Page High

Pharris Livingston, Page High

Jiya Nandrey, Page High

Mary Peck, Page High

Saksham Singh, Page High

Aarnav Mrida Varanasi, Page High

Saraah Zaheer, Page High

Riley Adams, Independence High

Luke Boudreaux, Independence High

Michelle Briceno, Independence High

Sawyer Curtis, Independence High

Marlie Disch, Independence High

Emily Dobberfuhl, Independence High

Makenzie Giles, Independence High

Anna Gore, Independence High

Spencer Lyst, Independence High

Nicholas Perrone, Independence High

Conner Pratt, Independence High

Charlie Reed, Independence High

Elijah Sower, Independence High

Meredith Vanhorn, Independence High

Madelyn Yates, Independence High

Ananya Antony, Ravenwood High

Jaishva Bhatt, Ravenwood High

Christina Chen, Ravenwood High

Ryan Farrell, Ravenwood High

Patrick Fiechtl, Ravenwood High

Johan Gigme, Ravenwood High

Qingyang Gong, Ravenwood High

Manushri Kalasikam, Ravenwood High

Sophie McAtee, Ravenwood High

Ritisha Pradeep, Ravenwood High

Christina Qi, Ravenwood High

Hemachandra Rambha, Ravenwood High

Malvika Rao, Ravenwood High

Madeline Schaefer, Ravenwood High

Langston Thomas, Ravenwood High

Camden Walker, Ravenwood High AP Seminar and Research Certificate Samantha Alonso Arciniega, Fairview High

Jadyn Binkley, Fairview High

Jonah Robbins, Fairview High

Boe Sanderson, Fairview High

Zachary Nelson, Page High

Sanjana Prasanna, Page High

Madison Burnett, Independence High

Grace Finkel, Independence High

Avery Griffith, Independence High

Virginia Hamilton, Independence High

Shelton Isbell, Independence High

Allison Lunny, Independence High

Emma McVay, Independence High

Jayla Miller, Independence High

Anthony Reino, Independence High

Ashi Agarwal, Ravenwood High

Tima Akamah, Ravenwood High

Jumana Ali, Ravenwood High

Oluwaseyi Amosun, Ravenwood High

Owen Appel, Ravenwood High

Siona Bhattacharya, Ravenwood High

Emily Callanen, Ravenwood High

Neil Cartailler, Ravenwood High

Ava Crossley, Ravenwood High

Jack Herrmann, Ravenwood High

William Hoskins, Ravenwood High

Rohan Kilaru, Ravenwood High

Sonia Kripalani, Ravenwood High

Srikar Kusumanchi, Ravenwood High

Muskaan Maheshwari, Ravenwood High

Arnav Mehta, Ravenwood High

Vedant Misra, Ravenwood High

Miranda Mueller, Ravenwood High

Ankita Nair, Ravenwood High

Shelby Nashe, Ravenwood High

Jack O’Dell, Ravenwood High

Yug Patel, Ravenwood High

Tanishka Patil, Ravenwood High

Ashlinn Powell, Ravenwood High

Aditya Pradeep, Ravenwood High

Asleshta Sengupta, Ravenwood High

Divya Shrivastava, Ravenwood High

Abhisri Singh, Ravenwood High

Chetan Yenigalla, Ravenwood High

Qi-jun Yeung, Ravenwood High

