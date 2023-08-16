Record-Breaking Number of WCS Students Earn AP Capstone Diplomas

For the third consecutive year, WCS students have set a new record for the number of Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas and AP Seminar and Research Certificates earned.
Fifty-nine students earned their AP Capstone Diplomas, and 45 students earned their AP Seminar and Research Certificates. The previous record, set in 2022, was 52 AP Capstone Diplomas and 22 AP Seminar and Research Certificates.
“In the five years that I have been teaching AP Research, I’ve seen college after college offer opportunities, scholarships, internships, etc. to students who completed independent research,” said Independence High AP Research teacher Dee Dee Montgomery. “The Capstone program sets students apart by placing them in a very unique category. Many AP Capstone students publish their work. To graduate high school with published work is an undeniable accomplishment not shared by many.”‘
Students from Fairview, Page, Independence and Ravenwood High are among the recipients.
To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of three or higher in AP Research, AP Seminar and four additional AP exams. Students who earn a three or higher on their AP Research and AP Seminar exams but not on four additional exams receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
Congratulations to the students listed below:
AP Capstone Diploma
- Jean Arias, Fairview High
- Chance Carter, Fairview High
- Margaret Grable, Fairview High
- Andrew Halliburton, Fairview High
- Carolina Jimenez, Fairview High
- Matthew Lykins, Fairview High
- Brady Mangrum, Fairview High
- Katie Statton, Fairview High
- Rachel Trigleth, Fairview High
- Madeleine Baldwin, Page High
- Arabella Best, Page High
- Mallory Buck, Page High
- Morgan Cumbie, Page High
- Grace Dalenberg, Page High
- David Delk, Page High
- Ava Fetting, Page High
- Evan Ingmire, Page High
- Kaylor Jones, Page High
- Andrew Karp, Page High
- Abigail Koczaja, Page High
- Brennan Lee, Page High
- Elliana Linden, Page High
- Pharris Livingston, Page High
- Jiya Nandrey, Page High
- Mary Peck, Page High
- Saksham Singh, Page High
- Aarnav Mrida Varanasi, Page High
- Saraah Zaheer, Page High
- Riley Adams, Independence High
- Luke Boudreaux, Independence High
- Michelle Briceno, Independence High
- Sawyer Curtis, Independence High
- Marlie Disch, Independence High
- Emily Dobberfuhl, Independence High
- Makenzie Giles, Independence High
- Anna Gore, Independence High
- Spencer Lyst, Independence High
- Nicholas Perrone, Independence High
- Conner Pratt, Independence High
- Charlie Reed, Independence High
- Elijah Sower, Independence High
- Meredith Vanhorn, Independence High
- Madelyn Yates, Independence High
- Ananya Antony, Ravenwood High
- Jaishva Bhatt, Ravenwood High
- Christina Chen, Ravenwood High
- Ryan Farrell, Ravenwood High
- Patrick Fiechtl, Ravenwood High
- Johan Gigme, Ravenwood High
- Qingyang Gong, Ravenwood High
- Manushri Kalasikam, Ravenwood High
- Sophie McAtee, Ravenwood High
- Ritisha Pradeep, Ravenwood High
- Christina Qi, Ravenwood High
- Hemachandra Rambha, Ravenwood High
- Malvika Rao, Ravenwood High
- Madeline Schaefer, Ravenwood High
- Langston Thomas, Ravenwood High
- Camden Walker, Ravenwood High
AP Seminar and Research Certificate
- Samantha Alonso Arciniega, Fairview High
- Jadyn Binkley, Fairview High
- Jonah Robbins, Fairview High
- Boe Sanderson, Fairview High
- Zachary Nelson, Page High
- Sanjana Prasanna, Page High
- Madison Burnett, Independence High
- Grace Finkel, Independence High
- Avery Griffith, Independence High
- Virginia Hamilton, Independence High
- Shelton Isbell, Independence High
- Allison Lunny, Independence High
- Emma McVay, Independence High
- Jayla Miller, Independence High
- Anthony Reino, Independence High
- Ashi Agarwal, Ravenwood High
- Tima Akamah, Ravenwood High
- Jumana Ali, Ravenwood High
- Oluwaseyi Amosun, Ravenwood High
- Owen Appel, Ravenwood High
- Siona Bhattacharya, Ravenwood High
- Emily Callanen, Ravenwood High
- Neil Cartailler, Ravenwood High
- Ava Crossley, Ravenwood High
- Jack Herrmann, Ravenwood High
- William Hoskins, Ravenwood High
- Rohan Kilaru, Ravenwood High
- Sonia Kripalani, Ravenwood High
- Srikar Kusumanchi, Ravenwood High
- Muskaan Maheshwari, Ravenwood High
- Arnav Mehta, Ravenwood High
- Vedant Misra, Ravenwood High
- Miranda Mueller, Ravenwood High
- Ankita Nair, Ravenwood High
- Shelby Nashe, Ravenwood High
- Jack O’Dell, Ravenwood High
- Yug Patel, Ravenwood High
- Tanishka Patil, Ravenwood High
- Ashlinn Powell, Ravenwood High
- Aditya Pradeep, Ravenwood High
- Asleshta Sengupta, Ravenwood High
- Divya Shrivastava, Ravenwood High
- Abhisri Singh, Ravenwood High
- Chetan Yenigalla, Ravenwood High
- Qi-jun Yeung, Ravenwood High