Recognizing WCS School Board Members

The week of January 24 is Tennessee School Board Appreciation Week and a time to show our thanks to the 12 members of the Williamson County Board of Education.

“Our Board members do so much to ensure students get that high-quality education parents are looking for in Williamson County Schools,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We can’t thank our Board members enough for all the hard work they do for our district.”

The Williamson County Board of Education consists of one member elected from each of the 12 voting districts. Board members are elected for four year teams on a schedule alternating between even and odd numbered districts. Members meet on a monthly basis with additional policy meetings, work sessions and special sessions as needed.

Board members include:

District One: Angela Durham

District Two: Dan Cash

District Three: Eliot Mitchell

District Four: Brad Fiscus

District Five: Jennifer Aprea

District Six: Jay Galbreath

District Seven: Sheila Cleveland

District Eight: Candy Emerson

District Nine: Rick Wimberly

District 10: Eric Welch

District 11: K.C. Haugh

District 12: Nancy Garrett

The Board is led by Garrett. Haugh is the Board’s vice chairman.

To contact any Board member, visit the School Board Members page of the WCS website.