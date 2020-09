Franklin Police are hoping you can help catch a crook. He slipped into the office area of a shop in the CoolSprings Galleria and stole an employee’s credit card out of her purse. The thief then used the victim’s card to make a fraudulent purchase at the nearby Target store.

There is a cash reward for information.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip