Recipients Announced for Franklin Tomorrow’s 16th Annual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards

Franklin, Tenn. – Hundreds of people were present Tuesday, Nov. 15, to honor the recipients in the 16th Annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards, held at Rolling Hills Community Church.

Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore was given the Charles M. Sargent Legacy Award, which recognizes an individual who has made significant impact in the areas of business, quality of life, and leadership. It is named for the late 61st District Tennessee Rep. Charles Sargent, who received the award before his death in 2018.

In presenting the award, Franklin Tomorrow said, “Rep. Charles Sargent was not only a listener but a doer, not just for those who supported him, but always with the best interest of the community at heart. Franklin Mayor Ken Moore emulates that style of leadership, whether as mayor, as a friend, and in the many volunteer roles which he has undertaken.”

Moore is the 31st Mayor and second physician to head the City of Franklin. He practiced orthopedic surgery for more than twenty-eight years and gained recognition on a state and national level as a leader. He was recognized as the Tennessee Mayor of the Year in 2018 by the Tennessee Municipal League. The Greater Nashville Regional Council has recognized him twice with the Hank Thompson Award for leadership and integrity.

Outside activities include working shoulder to shoulder with Rep. Sargent and others to bring a new campus to Williamson County for Columbia State Community College. He has also previously served as chairman of the Columbia State Foundation Board and was recognized by the Board of Regents with the Chancellor’s Award.

Someone once wrote about Ken Moore, “Physicians don’t have a lot in common with politicians — at least at first blush,” but Ken Moore disagreed saying the two professions have at least one major skill in common—the ability and willingness to listen.

Mayor Moore maintains a passion for delivering healthcare to the underserved and is medical director for the Shalom Foundation which provides free surgery to poor Guatemalan Children and was highly involved in the opening of an Outpatient Surgery Center for the Foundation in Guatemala City. He has focused on health in the City of Franklin with a particular focus on Mental Health through Find Hope Franklin, a community-based resource with a mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and create an environment where anyone can feel empowered to ask for help.

Alongside local pastor, the Rev. Kenneth Hill, Mayor Moore brought together faith leaders alongside lay members of the community to found Unite Williamson, which recently held its fifth interfaith prayer breakfast and was created to bring together and connect our faith-based organizations for the benefit of everyone in our community.

Under his leadership and in partnership with Franklin Tomorrow, the City has been recognized as a Healthier Community by then Governor Haslam and also an All-American City.

Receiving the Anne T. Rutherford Award was Marianne Schroer, who has served as director of Williamson County CASA, but also the Williamson County Recovery Court, but also as a dedicated volunteer for numerous nonprofits.

“Marianne has spent her life fighting for the underdogs, not accepting the status quo when there was a better way, including the excluded. Marianne has used her connections, her education, and her spiritual beliefs to guide her through life and it’s been to the benefit of our community as a whole through service to individuals.” Franklin Tomorrow said in presenting the award.

Schroer has served on boards from The Battle of Franklin Trust, Foster Care Review, African American Heritage Society, and The Heritage Foundation, among others. Schroer has been involved with Franklin Tomorrow since its start more than 20 years ago and was one of the organizers of the first major fundraiser, a chili cookoff held at Pumpkinfest.

“She’s made huge strides in the way preservation is done in our county, helped tell a fuller version of our history, and promoted diversity and inclusion — even before that was a buzz word — through her efforts,” was another part of the presentation.

Schroer distinguished herself as a nonprofit volunteer when she oversaw the “herculean task” of navigating the boards of three nonprofits into one, known today as the Battle of Franklin Trust. The Battle of Franklin Trust oversees the operation of the original historic properties including Carnton and the Carter House and now, Rippavilla in Spring Hill.

Schroer’s leadership was essential in creating the single cohesive board that represents all the properties today.

Numerous other awards were given on Tuesday night and are listed below.

Corporate Volunteerism Award:

Weifield Group, nominated by Poplar Grove Elementary Principal Alisha Erickson, for the Wishes for Wheels project to provide over 60 bikes to students

Corporate Individual Achievement Award:

Julia Kaehr from Parks Realty for her Little Red Wagon Food Drive project benefitting GraceWorks Ministries

Teade Tagaloa of LP Building Solutions for her work with Hard Bargain Association

Emerging Leader Award:

Chase Harper, Heritage Foundation Next Gen, Williamson Inc. Board, City of Franklin Sustainability Commission

Mauri Riesenberg, A Vintage Affair, Franklin Tomorrow and other nonprofits and organizations

Emily Valadez, Franklin Special School District teacher and lacrosse club sports founder

Neighbor To Neighbor Award:

Katie Creighton, founder of Erika’s Safe Place

Mariana Gutierrez, nominated by Path United and for her work at Poplar Grove School

Volunteer Spirit Awards:

Al Adams, Mercy Community Healthcare Advisory Board

Christine McCann, Saddle Up!

Grayling Pruitt, Habitat for Humanity, Williamson-Maury Counties

Glynn Riddle, United Way VITA Tax Service

Richard Youngs, GraceWorks Ministries

Youth Initiative Award:

Audrey Oxford, nominated by Freedom Reigns Ranch

Elizabeth Schmitz, nominated by Shower Up Nashville Civic Group Award

Franklin Tomorrow Board President Patrick Baggett presented five awards which were the Family Impact Award to Jill & Tim McNeese for their work with Backlight Productions; the Community Leadership Award to Tom Powell, for his dedication to Franklin’s Charge as its treasurer; a Community Servant Leadership Award to Adam Ballash for his dedication to land conservation in our community through leadership and advocacy with several organizations, including Friends of Franklin Parks; and finally, a Lifetime Achievement Award to Nancy Conway, for more than 40 years of leadership and service to the business community, as well as a nonprofit volunteer.

Franklin Tomorrow’s Exemplary Community Volunteers Awards are made possible through a host of partners, including Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, FirstBank, Buerger, Moseley, & Carson PLC, Franklin Rotary at Breakfast, The TMA Group, and Rep. Sam Whitson. Thanks are also due to a group of elected officials from Williamson County, including County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, County Clerk Jeff Whidby, Register of Deeds Sherry Anderson, Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Barrett, Property Assessor Brad Coleman, Judge Sharon Guffee, District Attorney General Kim Helper, Juvenile Court Clerk Margaret Mahew, and County Trustee Karen Paris.

