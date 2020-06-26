



Vui’s Kitchen is expected to open in Cool Springs very soon. A couple of days ago on Instagram, they shared, “Setting up store #4 like….” but there was no indication of an opening date. Fans of the restaurant asked about an official open date for the Cool Springs location but the reply was “very soon.”

While we wait, we are sharing a recipe from their website – Steamed Oysters on the Grill. This recipe takes you through how to grill the oysters and make two sauces to serve with the oysters.

Ingredients

24 oysters, varieties (Atlantic, Blue Point and Chesapeake Bay) – psst: you can find these at Whole Foods Market

1 lemon cut into 8 wedges

Scrub oysters well with a brush to remove dirt and soak in cold ice water for 30 minutes to remove additional dirt.

Directions

Turn on your grill to high heat.

Take the oysters out of soaking water and wipe them dry with clean cloth until clean. Arrange the oysters in a large iron skillet or sheet pan with foil. Make sure the flat surface of the oyster faces up to ensure the oyster liquor (natural juice inside the oyster) stays in place.

Place the skillet or pan with oysters inside the heated grill. Lower the lid, and steam the oysters 4 minutes for the smaller ones and 5 or 6 minutes for the larger ones. Do not overcook. The oysters should stay rare in the center. Remove the skillet or pan with oysters, and place it on a cloth mat / kitchen towel / oven mitt, and start shucking them one at a time with an oyster knife (or the tip of a small dessert spoon).

Look for the natural hinge in the oyster, and insert the tip of the oyster knife into the hinge and firmly open with a towel in your grip. Once the oyster is open, run the knife under the oyster to loosen it from the shell. Place a dollop of scallion oil and dipping sauce on top of the oyster, and enjoy.

Oysters are also delicious with just a squeeze of fresh lemon juice – you can really the fresh sea flavor this way!

Scallion Sauce

1 cup green scallions, chopped

2 tsp Thai chilies, finely chopped

2 tsp garlic, grated

1 tsp ginger, grated

1 TBSP fish sauce

1 tsp cane sugar or honey

1/4 cup crushed peanuts

1/2 cup grapeseed oil

Combine all the ingredients together, except for the oil.

Heat oil in a small pan on medium-high heat. Once oil is hot, after about 1 minute, pour it over the contents in a heat-proof bowl. Stir well, and set aside.

Dipping Sauce

1/4 cup sugar or honey

1/4 cup fish sauce

1/4 cup lime juice

1/2 cup warm water

2 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp Sambal

1/2 tsp Thai chili, finely chopped

Blend all ingredients on medium-high until smooth. Strain, and discard the solids. Extra sauce can be kept refrigerated for at least two weeks.



