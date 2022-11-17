RECIPE: Slow Cooker Turkey and Dumplings

By
Clark Shelton
-

This is easy and a really good recipe for that leftover turkey. The type of biscuit dough does not matter:

Ingredients and Directions

1 Can Cream of Mushroom

1 Can Cream of Chicken

1 Can Chicken Broth (or turkey broth if you are making homemade)

1 1/2 cups or more of turkey (remove skin)

1 cup of mashed potatoes or chopped potatoes

2 carrots chopped (or 1 cup cooked carrots)

1/2 onion

3 tbs. butter

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. poultry seasoning

1/2 can (10 oz.) of refrigerated biscuit dough (brand matters not) i.e. 5 biscuits

Throw everything BUT biscuits into the crock pot. Cook high for 3 hours. Cut biscuits into squares (or smaller, a pair of scissors works great) set on top and continue on high for at least an hour, or until biscuits are done.

