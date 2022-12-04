RECIPE: Slow Cooker Christmas Peanut Candy

TIP: Find a nice, dry dishtowel and place it over the top of your crockpot BEFORE you put the lid on. Simply put , your slow cooker forms condensation on the lid and falls back to the pot. Water and chocolate are not friends.
INGREDIENTS and DIRECTIONS
2 lb white candy coating
12 oz. bag semi-sweet chocolate chips
4 oz. German Sweet Chocolate broken into smaller pieces
2 lbs. roasted peanuts
Spray inside crock pot with cooking spray
Add all chocolates
Place towel then lid and cook on high for 1 hour
Remove lid with towel (drain off any condensation)
Add peanuts
Replace towel and lid
Turn to low
Cook for another hour or until melted
Remove lid and towel, keeping condensation away
Spoon mixture onto wax sheets
Let cool at room temp. For a better and quicker set, 30 minutes to an hour in the fridge
Store in airtight containers.
TIP- You can also crush the peanuts (hammer and a plastic baggie), not to fine, if you prefer more of a “crunch type” candy.