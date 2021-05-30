Recipe: Loveless Cafe’s Blackberry BBQ Ribs

If you want to impress your family and guests this Memorial weekend, try this recipe from Loveless Cafe for their Blackberry BBQ ribs.
The best part, just a few ingredients create a big flavor that will have your guests coming back for more.
SERVINGS: 2 RACKS OF RIBS
INGREDIENTS
- 2 racks “St. Louis” cut pork spareribs
- 1 container Loveless Cafe Dry Rub
- 1 bottle Loveless Cafe Blackberry BBQ Sauce
- 3 cups fresh or frozen blackberries
DIRECTIONS
- Rub ribs with Loveless Cafe Dry Rub, making sure to cover all surfaces evenly.
- Smoke or bake until cooked (approximately 2 hours with low heat 300°F).
- Cut ribs into 3-bone sections and place in a roasting pan.
- Cover liberally with Loveless Cafe Blackberry BBQ Sauce and 2 cups of blackberries (saving 1 cup for later).
- Wrap pan tightly with foil and braise in a 300°F oven for 1.5-2 hours until the meat is falling off the bone.
- Pour off 2 cups of the sauce into a bowl and add the remaining 1 cup of blackberries; stir gently.
- Pour mixture over cooked ribs. Serve warm.
- *Note: This recipe is best used on pork spareribs rather than baby back ribs.
The Loveless Cafe has been a Nashville tradition for 65 years. Known for their famous biscuits and fried chicken, their iconic neon sign has welcomed over half a million visitors each year to the area.
You can visit the Loveless Cafe at 8400 Highway 100, Nashville. Hours of operation are Monday, 8:30 am – 8 pm, Wednesday – Sunday, 8:30 am – 8 pm, closed on Tuesday. For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page here.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!