Recipe: Loveless Cafe’s Blackberry BBQ Ribs

If you want to impress your family and guests this Memorial weekend, try this recipe from Loveless Cafe for their Blackberry BBQ ribs.

The best part, just a few ingredients create a big flavor that will have your guests coming back for more.

SERVINGS: 2 RACKS OF RIBS

INGREDIENTS

DIRECTIONS

Rub ribs with Loveless Cafe Dry Rub, making sure to cover all surfaces evenly.

Smoke or bake until cooked (approximately 2 hours with low heat 300°F).

Cut ribs into 3-bone sections and place in a roasting pan.

Cover liberally with Loveless Cafe Blackberry BBQ Sauce and 2 cups of blackberries (saving 1 cup for later).

Wrap pan tightly with foil and braise in a 300°F oven for 1.5-2 hours until the meat is falling off the bone.

Pour off 2 cups of the sauce into a bowl and add the remaining 1 cup of blackberries; stir gently.

Pour mixture over cooked ribs. Serve warm.

*Note: This recipe is best used on pork spareribs rather than baby back ribs.

The Loveless Cafe has been a Nashville tradition for 65 years. Known for their famous biscuits and fried chicken, their iconic neon sign has welcomed over half a million visitors each year to the area.

You can visit the Loveless Cafe at 8400 Highway 100, Nashville. Hours of operation are Monday, 8:30 am – 8 pm, Wednesday – Sunday, 8:30 am – 8 pm, closed on Tuesday. For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page here.