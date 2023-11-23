RECIPE: Loaded Thanksgiving Leftover Nachos



Upgrade your normal leftover turkey sandwich to this nacho spread with all the fixins. This snackable dish is perfect for sharing with family as you cozy up for a day full of football games or holiday movies. This recipe is courtesy of American Dairy

Ingredients

12-ounce bag of tortilla chips

1-2 cups mashed potatoes

2 cups turkey meat, including skin

2 cups cooked brussels sprouts or other green vegetables

2 cups cooked butternut squash

3 cups sharp white cheddar cheese

1 cup gravy, warmed

1 medium jalapeño pepper, sliced thin

Cranberry sauce, for serving

Sour cream, for serving

Fresh parsley, for serving

Preparation

Preheat oven to 425 F. Cover rimmed baking sheet with layer of tortilla chips. Dollop half of mashed potatoes across chips and top with half of turkey meat. Scatter half of sprouts and squash over turkey and top with half of cheese. Bake 5 minutes, until cheese is just melted. Remove from oven and repeat layers with remaining chips, potatoes, turkey, vegetables and cheese. Top with drizzle of gravy and jalapeño slices. Return baking sheet to oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes .Top with dollops of cranberry sauce and sour cream and garnish with parsley.

American Dairy Association North East is one of 16 state and regional promotion organizations working under the umbrella of the United Dairy Industry Association. It is the local affiliate of the National Dairy Council®, which has been conducting nutrition education and nutrition research programs since 1915. For more information, visit www.americandairy.com.