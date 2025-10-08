Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Oct. 8, 2025

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between September 29 and October 8, 2025. These notices honor community members who touched the lives of family, friends, and neighbors throughout our region.
Joyce Nicole Jennette Cummins
Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Elizabeth Jane Bishop
Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Thomas William Davis
Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Linda Marie Powell
Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Edgar Dye ‘Smitty’ Smith
Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Carmen D. Pivacco
Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Elizabeth Fleming Muller
Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Kay Flynt Horrell
Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Sandra “Sandy” Jane Bruce Hampton
Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mary Ruth Gentry Herbert
Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Alma Carolyn Fox Gossett
Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Dr. Gloria Harrison Reese
Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Duncan Vernon Everette
Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Kelley Loree Bailey
Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Marilyn Theresa Painter Baham
Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Kathryn Amadee Holt Ryan
Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Phillis Hesseltine
Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Curtis Richard Johnson Sr.
Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Herman Leonard Osborne
Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Ann Wright Moses
Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Donald Robert Doane
Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jimmy Lee Bean
Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Joseph H. Walker, IV
Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Brenda L. Henry
Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Francine Loriene Stoehr
Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Sonny Curtis
Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Robert Carroll Owen
Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
