Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Oct. 8, 2025

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between September 29 and October 8, 2025. These notices honor community members who touched the lives of family, friends, and neighbors throughout our region.

Joyce Nicole Jennette Cummins

Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Elizabeth Jane Bishop

Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Thomas William Davis

Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Linda Marie Powell

Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Edgar Dye ‘Smitty’ Smith

Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Carmen D. Pivacco

Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Elizabeth Fleming Muller

Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Kay Flynt Horrell

Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Sandra “Sandy” Jane Bruce Hampton

Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Mary Ruth Gentry Herbert

Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Alma Carolyn Fox Gossett

Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Dr. Gloria Harrison Reese

Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Duncan Vernon Everette

Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Kelley Loree Bailey

Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Marilyn Theresa Painter Baham

Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Kathryn Amadee Holt Ryan

Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Phillis Hesseltine

Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Curtis Richard Johnson Sr.

Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Herman Leonard Osborne

Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Ann Wright Moses

Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Donald Robert Doane

Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jimmy Lee Bean

Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Joseph H. Walker, IV

Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Brenda L. Henry

Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Francine Loriene Stoehr

Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Sonny Curtis

Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Robert Carroll Owen

Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

