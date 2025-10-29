Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Oct. 29, 2025

The following obituaries were gathered from Williamson Source during the period of October 22-29, 2025. Our hearts go out to all families and friends during this difficult time.

Hubert Dennison

Published: October 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Otto Frederick Zeise III

Published: October 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Joe Edward Dowell

Published: October 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

William Charles ‘Cherry’ Wilson

Published: October 28, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Timothy Floyd Garrett

Published: October 27, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Dennis Koons

Published: October 27, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Claire Colvin Badon

Published: October 27, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Charles Edward Jackson

Published: October 27, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Stacey Michelle Hood

Published: October 26, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Judith McInerney

Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Alan Richard Priebe

Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Angela Maria Campopiano

Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Martha Ann Sitter

Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Thomas Alvah Tompson

Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Linda Ann Gibson Petitt

Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Gary Daniel Bruce

Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Reggie Perry

Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Fleming Wood Smith Jr.

Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Coach William ‘Bill’ Reynolds

Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Judith Ann McInerney

Published: October 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Albert William Buckley, Jr

Published: October 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Joe T. Cooke

Published: October 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Isabelle Adora Tate

Published: October 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jerry Brown Allen

Published: October 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email