Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Oct. 23, 2025

The following obituaries were gathered from Williamson Source during the period of October 16-23, 2025. Our hearts go out to all families and friends during this difficult time.
Fleming Wood Smith Jr.
Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Coach William ‘Bill’ Reynolds
Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Alexine Wilkerson
Published: October 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Cheryl Ann Keim
Published: October 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
William Harris Crockett Jr.
Published: October 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Gary Dean Freeman
Published: October 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Wayne Glenn Porter
Published: October 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Sandra Rose Arnold
Published: October 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Patricia “Pat” Ann Lowe
Published: October 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Please join our FREE Newsletter