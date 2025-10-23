Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Oct. 23, 2025

The following obituaries were gathered from Williamson Source during the period of October 16-23, 2025. Our hearts go out to all families and friends during this difficult time.

Fleming Wood Smith Jr.

Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Coach William ‘Bill’ Reynolds

Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Alexine Wilkerson

Published: October 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Cheryl Ann Keim

Published: October 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

William Harris Crockett Jr.

Published: October 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Gary Dean Freeman

Published: October 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Wayne Glenn Porter

Published: October 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Sandra Rose Arnold

Published: October 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Patricia “Pat” Ann Lowe

Published: October 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary

