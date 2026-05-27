Recent Williamson County Obituaries for May 27, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published between May 21 and May 27, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Sharon G Brayer
Published: May 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jason Andrew Wisniowski
Published: May 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Wendell Brunell Conner
Published: May 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mildred “Yvonne” Ostrand
Published: May 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Laura Elizabeth “Beth” Trout Meadows
Published: May 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Gerald Burkett Montgomery
Published: May 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mrs. Vickie Yvonne Fleming Pye
Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
John Mark Eaton
Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Billy Ray Hunter
Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Nancy Jean Lanier
Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Robert Arnold Paredes
Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Dorothy Greene “Dot” Parrish
Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Oma Howard Batte
Published: May 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Dr. Sharon Kay S. Vaulman
Published: May 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
William Bernice Anglin
Published: May 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Shelby J. “Shellie” Manspeaker (Meeks)
Published: May 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Christy Elrod Keller-Church
Published: May 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Garnet “Kip” E. Cherry
Published: May 22, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jeffery Allen Bishop
Published: May 22, 2026 — Link to full obituary
James “Jim” Atkeison
Published: May 22, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Gary Reed Gober
Published: May 21, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Carla Jeanette Sanders
Published: May 21, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Gloria Jean Hodges
Published: May 21, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Richard Ridley Derryberry
Published: May 21, 2026 — Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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