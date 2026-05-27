Recent Williamson County Obituaries for May 27, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published between May 21 and May 27, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Sharon G Brayer

Published: May 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jason Andrew Wisniowski

Published: May 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Wendell Brunell Conner

Published: May 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mildred “Yvonne” Ostrand

Published: May 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Laura Elizabeth “Beth” Trout Meadows

Published: May 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Gerald Burkett Montgomery

Published: May 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mrs. Vickie Yvonne Fleming Pye

Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

John Mark Eaton

Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Billy Ray Hunter

Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Nancy Jean Lanier

Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Robert Arnold Paredes

Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Dorothy Greene “Dot” Parrish

Published: May 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Oma Howard Batte

Published: May 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Dr. Sharon Kay S. Vaulman

Published: May 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

William Bernice Anglin

Published: May 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Shelby J. “Shellie” Manspeaker (Meeks)

Published: May 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Christy Elrod Keller-Church

Published: May 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Garnet “Kip” E. Cherry

Published: May 22, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jeffery Allen Bishop

Published: May 22, 2026 — Link to full obituary

James “Jim” Atkeison

Published: May 22, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Gary Reed Gober

Published: May 21, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Carla Jeanette Sanders

Published: May 21, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Gloria Jean Hodges

Published: May 21, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Richard Ridley Derryberry

Published: May 21, 2026 — Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.