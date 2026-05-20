Recent Williamson County Obituaries for May 20, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published between May 14 and May 20, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
James Charles Dorton
Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Doris Farley
Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Judith Lee Grigsby Hayes
Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Donna Marie Gulliver
Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Anita Ezell Fisher
Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Benjamin Alonzo Beightol
Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Joyce Marie Johnson Adams
Published: May 19, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Roy Ester Perry
Published: May 19, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Brenda Marie Hooten
Published: May 19, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Joyce B. Wellman
Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Frederic Frederick
Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary
James “Jim” Watkins White
Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Lee Cothran
Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Sam William Smith
Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary
David Chadwick Taylor
Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Charles ‘Charlie’ Reagan Barrett
Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Roger Christian Charles
Published: May 15, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jimmy Nelson Smith
Published: May 15, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Peggy Yates Eason
Published: May 15, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Larry Dean Hargrove
Published: May 15, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Elijah “Eli” Claiborne Hill
Published: May 15, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Carolyn Brown
Published: May 14, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Roy L. “Pete” Ladd, Jr.
Published: May 14, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Brian K. Smith
Published: May 14, 2026 — Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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