Recent Williamson County Obituaries for May 20, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published between May 14 and May 20, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

James Charles Dorton

Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Doris Farley

Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Judith Lee Grigsby Hayes

Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Donna Marie Gulliver

Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Anita Ezell Fisher

Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Benjamin Alonzo Beightol

Published: May 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Joyce Marie Johnson Adams

Published: May 19, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Roy Ester Perry

Published: May 19, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Brenda Marie Hooten

Published: May 19, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Joyce B. Wellman

Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Frederic Frederick

Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary

James “Jim” Watkins White

Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Lee Cothran

Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Sam William Smith

Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary

David Chadwick Taylor

Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Charles ‘Charlie’ Reagan Barrett

Published: May 18, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Roger Christian Charles

Published: May 15, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jimmy Nelson Smith

Published: May 15, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Peggy Yates Eason

Published: May 15, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Larry Dean Hargrove

Published: May 15, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Elijah “Eli” Claiborne Hill

Published: May 15, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Carolyn Brown

Published: May 14, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Roy L. “Pete” Ladd, Jr.

Published: May 14, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Brian K. Smith

Published: May 14, 2026 — Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.